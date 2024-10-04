'Zatima’s' Ameer Baraka, Nzinga Imani, Jasmin Brown, and Danielle LaRoach Dish on Season 3

Of course, Zac and Fatima are the central focal points of “Zatima,” which is in its third season. However, the extended cast of characters provides lots of color, drama, and major moments. Here, BET.com catches up with Ameer Baraka, Nzinga Imani, Jasmin Brown, and Danielle LaRoach, who respectively play Jeremiah, Angela, Deja, and Belinda, to discuss what fans can expect from the show this season.

BET.com: There's a lot going on in the first two episodes alone, and I feel like one of the unspoken main characters is grief. Zac is dealing with losing his mom, and Fatima is dealing with that, too. Then there’s Jeremiah and by extension, the people in their orbit who will probably have to deal with that in some way. So, can you all just talk about how each of your respective characters will fit into that landscape this season?

Danielle LaRoach: Everybody knows I’m on the outs, so I’m trying to be there, doing anything I can. I’m at the repast giving out cake squares. I’m trying to do anything I can to get back in the good graces of Zac and Fatima, and I think the grief is allowing Belinda to see that. Fatima is really my friend, and it's bigger than the things that we have going on, and I care about her as a person. So, it's causing me to feel a way about the things that I've done to cause her pain, seeing her go through pain.

Ameer Baraka: I think I exacerbate the problems by my addiction and my unwillingness to just comply. And so, that brings on a lot of trauma to Zac and Fatima. So, I have much to do with what's happening around that pain.

Nzinga Imani: I feel like I'm the voice of reason. I'm always I'm always gonna support Fatima and everything that she does, and I think I show that, but I also try to make sure that she's not walking into anything blindly and I can be that person who's cheering her on but also giving her the facts, letting her think things through, so that she's not making decisions based solely off of love because that's irrational.

Jasmin Brown: Deja doesn't know what's going on. Zac is always like, “Mind your business, Deja!” So, Deja is always on the outs. She don't know what's going on, trying to be nosy, trying to see, why was this person here? What's going on? She has no idea, but wants to know.

BET.com: Well, Jasmin, it seems we're getting glimpses of, like, maybe there could be, not a friendship, but some kind of truce between Fatima and Deja. Can you speak on that at all?

JB: You know what, you might be right, you might be wrong, but you just have to keep watching. But like where you going, though.

BET.com: Ameer, I asked Crystal and Devale this question about Jeremiah, too, but is it fair to say that Jeremiah is going to be a villain this season? What’s your interpretation of Jeremiah for season three?

AB: I think Jeremiah is Jeremiah, and he goes deeper into his addiction, and I think he will give the audience a panoramic view of addiction. He's traumatized. I was talking to [Devale] earlier, and we were talking about the similarities between Jeremiah and my personal life. I was an addict coming up, 15, 16, 17, using drugs, in and out of prison in real life. My dad and I sold drugs and used drugs together, but now, on the show, it’s my mom and I, so it's such a great nexus in combination with Jeremiah. I did a phenomenal job, and we're just removing the hair, but you're going to see a lot of trauma with Jeremiah.

BET.com: And Danielle, Belinda, seems to get caught up with Nate and Tony a lot, and they don't really rock with Fatima like that. Maybe Belinda means well, but she just gets caught up. Talk about that.

DL: I would say that Belinda means well. I feel like, sometimes, you have to look at someone's intentions versus how it comes out. She's been friends with Angela and Fatima for years. These are her sisters, her girls. So, she's on the outs right now. I'm on the outs and I'm trying to find a way back in, and I think you'll find that fine line between desperation and just I just really care a lot, because you find a lot of your identity in your girlfriends. She's going through trying to figure out who she is without Fatima, and it's hard when you've done that thing and that person just won't let you back in. So, I do believe that Belinda means well, because I’m just trying to help my friend. I meant no harm.

Bet.com: Angela is such a dynamic character, and as you said earlier, she is the voice of reason for Fatima, while Fatima has been other people's voice of reason. But Angela has her own stuff going on, especially with her men, so what will Angela get into that doesn’t involve her friendship with Fatima?

NI: Angela is dealing with a bit of a heartbreak, although she won't show that. And I think her way of filling that void is replacing it with other people she may not even have the same emotional connection with, but they're a warm body. She uses them for what she needs to, and then she discards them because she's hurt. That's all it can be. She puts up that wall. It's going to be interesting seeing how that wall gets built up and torn down all throughout the season because there's definitely a lot of ups and downs with new men, as well as with Bryce. So, we'll see what comes out of that.

BET.com: What do you hope viewers take away from this next season?

DL: I'm a church girl, so, for me, the goal is always deliverance. That could be simple things, it could be addiction, it could be big things. Our show deals with drama. It's drama, it's fun, it's crazy, we fight, but we are not dealing with anything that's not actually happening in the world, that a lot of people are going through. So, for me, I hope that people can see themselves, whether it's good, or whether it's bad, we're looking at and representing the things we're going through..