Fetty Wap Arrested At Newark Airport

On Friday afternoon (Dec. 17), Fetty Wap was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport after an ankle monitor alert tied to an outstanding warrant went off.

According to Rolling Stone, a spokesperson for the Port Authority Police Department confirmed the New Jersey rapper’s arrest.

“Officers were dispatched to an ankle monitor call for an active warrant out of North Bergen, New Jersey,” the spokesperson said. “An active warrant was identified, and the suspect was then transported to our [Central Police Desk], which is our main checkpoint for arrest processing.”

The outstanding warrant was tied to a public nuisance charge. The Port Authority spokesperson said Fetty was able to post bail and was released after processing.

This latest arrest comes as Fetty Wap, born Willie Junior Maxwell, faces a separate ongoing federal drug case. He was arrested in late October at New York’s Citi Field ahead of his scheduled set at Rolling Loud. Subsequently, he pleaded not guilty to felony charges alleging he and five co defendants conspired to distribute more than 100 kilos of drugs, including cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.