Lifestyle

Former Victoria Secret's Model Jasmine Tookes Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Mia Victoria

She shared the news on Instagram.
Jasmine Tookes attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

By Cheryl S. Grant
March 3, 2023 / 10:58 AM

Congratulations to Jasmine Tookes and her husband, Juan David Borrero, on the birth of their first child.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel model, 32,  announced on Instagram that the couple welcomed a baby girl, daughter Mia Victoria, on Thursday, Feb. 23.

"Mia Victoria 🤎 2*23*23," she captioned the photo, which shows the infant's hand on hers, which is in Borerro's.

In the photos, the family of three can be seen holding hands. In a duplicate image that was posted to the model's  IG story, she wrote "prettiest little princess."

Tookes also took the time to express her gratitude to family and friends. " Thank you to all of our friends and family for so much love. We are so in love with her & are so excited for this chapter in our lives."

 Tookes and the Snapchat exec were married in Ecuador in Sep. 2021. 

Jasmine Tookes

