Soul Train Awards 2022: See Which Iconic Artists Got Their Big Start Thanks to Jermaine Dupri

Legendary 90s r&b quartet—LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, and Kandi Burruss-Tucker—Xscape got their first start in the business after garnering a record deal with the industry who signed them to his label So So Def Recordings following an impressive performance at his birthday party in 1991. Jermaine served as executive producer on the group’s platinum debut studio album Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha and their subsequent releases, Off the Hook and Traces of My Lipstick, respectively. The former of the trio featured two notable hit records, "Just Kickin' It" and "Understanding.” The project peaked at number 17 on the Billboard 200 and 3 on the U.S. Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart.