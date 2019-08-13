EXCLUSIVE: Glynn Turman Connected With His Roots While Filming ‘Sextuplets’

Glynn Turman is shivering. The air conditioning inside this palatial mansion in Buckhead, Atlanta, is working too hard to compensate for the modest heat outside. The Hollywood veteran speaks in whispers as shooting for Marlon Wayans’ comedy Sextuplets takes place in the expansive backyard outside. In the story, Wayans is an orphaned man named Alan, who is about to have his first child with his wife, Marie, played by Bresha Webb. Her stern and forthright father, Judge Watkins, is played by Turman, who many know from either his early role as Preach in Coolie High or Colonel Taylor from A Different World. Turman smiles with his eyes as he talks about the dynamic Wayans family and his work with them directing several episodes of The Wayans Brothers sitcom in the 1990s.

“Marlon, he’s always been driven,” he begins. “Even when I was directing him and his brother Shawn, it was hard for me to call my cues because he’d have me cracking up, improvising and going off script. Marlon’s always had that quick wit, but people don’t realize how trained an actor he is. He went to the High School of Performing Arts in New York. Though it seems like he’s doing it off the top of his head, he’s really calculative about it all, which makes it even more admirable, in my opinion. He knows his craft.”

While Turman has nothing but praise for Marlon, in the film, he is pretty hard on his character, Alan, challenging him to learn more about himself before his child is born. With some help and insistence, the judge sends Alan on his quest to find his birth mother and uncover his roots, which includes five other siblings.

Shooting Sextuplets has been more than a full-circle moment for Turman and Wayans, like Alan, Turman has reconnected with his own roots during the shoot.

“My people are from here in Georgia. My mother’s people are from Atlanta, but my father’s people are from a little town south of here called Thompson. So, I just went down there over the weekend and spent time with my family on the family farm, which is something I had never done in life, ever. I’d visited but never spent the night.”