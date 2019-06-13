O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s Fatherhood Tips For New Dads

O’Shea Jackson Jr. is a certified family man. Not only is he the son of NWA founder, actor and sports mogul Ice Cube , he is the proud father of a 2-year-old girl named Jordan. His daughter was born while he was filming his latest project, Godzilla: King of the Monsters , and immediately changed his life.

O’Shea has gotten some sage advice from his father on raising kids , but has some insight of his own for new dads. So, we tossed out some common things that new fathers have to adjust to and got O’Shea’s candid thoughts. (And when his advice fell a little short, we provided some resources for you.)

“It gives you a new purpose in life,” he told Essence magazine in a feature interview. “It makes you more calculated in how you handle yourself and the things that will represent your child going further in life.”

FEEDING

“Be prepared to eat whatever they give you. If you don’t accept that mushy cookie, it will break they heart. So, you just gotta suck it up, bro. You just gotta take that. And also, whatever you eat, they’re gonna want some. So make sure they can, or it’s just gonna be a mess.”

CRYING

“Crying is just gonna happen. You have to be able to tell what cries mean what. What cries mean “I’m uncomfortable. I’m hungry. I’m hurt. Or I’m just looking’ for attention. The one where they just looking for attention, don’t even pay that no mind. Just start talking to 'em about whatever you want, and they’ll stop.”

DIAPERS

“Oh, avoid them as much as possible. Do whatever you can to find somebody or something that can distract you from that, and somebody else can take care of it. I don’t know. I got a daughter. I don’t know how ladies take care of themselves, so I just don’t even touch all that.”

Thankfully, daddy blogger La Gaurdia Cross has a diaper-changing rap that is a little more helpful than O’ Shea:

HAIR

“Whooo that’s not even my department. If I had advice on what to do for hair, I would question a lot of things about me. I don’t have time for that. That’s out of my hands. I’m dad. You get a beanie and a hat, and we out. Some headphones. That’s it. Put this hoodie on.”

However, there are going to be moments when mom is not around and a hat won’t cut it, so we recommend reading Matthew Cherry’s book “Hair Love” to become more comfortable with doing your daughter’s hair.

SLEEP

“Sleep is so important. First off, you gotta pick a show that they like that you like, too. I’m cool with a couple shows. 'No job's too big and no pup's too small.' My new dads know what that is. [For the rest of us, that's a reference to 'Paw Patrol' on Nick, Jr. ] But yeah, you gotta choose them naps either while they watching their shows, or wait until they completely comatose. They’re gonna wake you up, but you gotta be smart about it, because it will help you succeed. God bless and good luck out there.”