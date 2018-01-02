Watch This Video Of Vince Herbert Trying To Diffuse The Drama Between Tamar, Toya and Khia

Tamar Braxton's feud with her ex-BFF Toya Wright seemed to spill over into the new year as their spat seemed to overlap with the pregnant TV personality's beef with The Queens Court co-host Khia. While Khia and Tamar were reportedly set to hit Toya with a double-team hit of shade at her most recent show during the Great Xscape Tour, the situation was reportedly diffused by Tamar's — sort of — soon-to-be ex-husband Vincent Herbert.

Get more Tamar and Vince news with BET Breaks, above.

It was reported that Tamar was set to bring both Khia and her Queen's Court co-host T.S. Madison on stage during her performance to throw some sort of shade at Toya, but the duo was eventually escorted out once word on what was set to take place got out. Video footage of the ladies conversing with Vince backstage, who seemed to be attempting to mediate the situation, leaked and Khia can be heard uttering, "We went to the bathroom and there goes the security." Take a look, below:

As for Tamar and Vince's current relationship status, the two reportedly spent New Year's Eve together and were recently spotted traveling together on Tuesday morning, reassuring paparazzi that they are still a family. This comes on the heels of the singer having her estranged husband arrested on Christmas Day and slamming him on social media last weekend for allegedly knocking up another woman.

Written by John Justice