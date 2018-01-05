Report: Alexis Skyy Gave Birth To Her Baby Girl!

Just days after reports surfaced that Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Alexis Skyy had a premature labor scare , it is being reported that she has officially given birth to her daughter with rapper Fetty Wap .

According to The Shade Room, the reality TV rookie gave birth to her premature daughter named Alayia, via C section. She reportedly weighed "a little over one pound" upon delivery.

Due to her condition, the newborn must remain in NICU for some time before being allowed to go home with her mother.

Despite Alayia's premature birth, she is said to be stable and "doing good on her own."

We send prayers up for both mother and child and send our heartfelt congratulations to Alexis and Fetty on their new bundle of joy.