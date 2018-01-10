Wendy Williams Claims To Have Proof That Pregnant Kylie Jenner Was Dumped By Travis Scott

Now that Wendy Williams has returned to the talk show circuit after a brief hiatus, the opinionated TV personality claims to have a theory as to why the 20-year-old has been uncharacteristically silent in the media, lately.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 's relationship has seemingly been put on the back burner since the rumors of the reality starlet being pregnant first hit the Internet.

According to TooFab, on Wendesday morning's episode of her talk show, she opened the Hot Topics segment by sharing her thoughts on Kylie's sister Khloé's pregnancy confirmation. She, however, took that opportunity to throw some shade Kylie's way.

"But Kylie remains silent," she told her studio audience. "Well, why do you think? I guessed right away: because she's not with Travis Scott anymore."

After the audienced "oohed" and "ahhed," she continued her roast.

"Please, that was a split and run, in my mind," she said. "Like, the condom split, she took the test and was probably like, 'Oh my God, what do I do now? Travis!' He's like, 'No, I'm a rock star. You got plenty of money on your own. Figure it out... I'll pay child support from afar.'"

Continuing her rant, Williams then went on to address the allegedly pregnant reality star's social media absence and her blantant omission from her famous family's Christmas card. She claimed that recent promos for their show Keeping Up With the Kardashians indicate to some that Kylie may make the big reveal any day now, but she doesn't see it that way.

"People are saying that's when Kylie will finally reveal she's pregnant," she said. "I don't think so. Is she pregnant or are we beign bamboozled?"