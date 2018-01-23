Here’s What Jada Pinkett Smith Thinks About Mo’Nique’s Call For A Netflix Boycott

After she urged her social media followers to stand with her in protesting the streaming platform through boycotting, she's been criticized by many for being melodramatic. However, another Black woman in Hollywood is coming to her defense.

Mo'Nique recently went on record and slammed Netflix for offering her a mere fraction of what they paid her fellow comedienne Amy Schumer for a potential comedy special.

Jada Pinkett-Smith, who is no stranger to sharing her true thoughts on social media, posted a couple of tweets in support of the Queens of Comedy star's comments. Specifically, instead of echoing Mo'Nique's words, the Girls Trip actress asked her followers to look a bit deeper.

"You don't have to like Mo'Nique's approach," she wrote. "You don't have to agree with her boycott but don't allow all of that to make you blind to the fact that non-white women and impoverished white women are underpaid, underrepresented and undervalued EVERYWHERE by EVERYONE."

She went on to add that, as a community, "we should be supporting the light" that Mo'Nique is "shining on this truth."

Take a look at her tweets below: