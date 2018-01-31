Wendy Williams Says Kim’s Nekkid Social Media Spamming Is A Cry For Kanye’s Attention

One person who doesn't find her latest schtick charming is morning talk show host Wendy Williams , who took to the "Hot Topics" segment of Tuesday's episode of her show to share her thoughts on Kim's apparent thirst for likes.

Kim Kardashian has been steadily either upsetting or impressing folks on social media for the past few days with her back-to-back posts exposing her naked body and showing off her "Bo Derek braids."

During the segment, Wendy ripped into Kim, claiming that her seemingly uninspired marriage to Kanye West was causing her to show out on the 'Gram.

"Kanye makes money, Kim makes more. Why are you still doing this?" she said. "It's not even about the mother thing — forget the mother thing — It's about... she doesn't have to do that anymore."

Directly addressing the reality TV queen, Wendy got a bit more vicious in tone.

"Kim, it's clear Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and dribble and evil conversation," she continued. "It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It's clear to me that you're desperately trying to stay in the spotlight."

Watch the infamous gossiper continue to share her commentary on the couple's marriage, below: