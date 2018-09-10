Moniece Slaughter Wants Out Of Her 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' Contract: 'It's Sucked The Life Out Of Me'

attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

She also sent a pretty bold message to her nemesis, Princess Love.

Published 1 week ago

Moniece Slaughter is begging to be released from her Love & Hip Hop contract, and she's taken to Instagram to plead with her fans to help her in making this happen.

The star of the Hollywood spin-off in the franchise took to Instagram to ask Mona Scott-Young and other noted producers of the reality series to release her from her contract. 

In a lengthy caption below a photo with the words "#ReleaseMoniece #PassItOn," she explained that the show has sucked the life out of her and went on to express that shes miserable, depressed, and suffers from anxiety as a result of being on the show.

After thanking Scott-Young and other producers, she said she had a mental breakdown once learning she could not get out of her contract.

"At the top of this season, when I was told no to a release, I had a complete mental breakdown," she wrote. "I chose to intensive outpatient therapy and medication. But today, I'm in a place where I absolutely can not take any more. For any reason. I'm miserable. I have completely run out of steam. I have no more to give to this franchise. It's sucked the life out of me."

Read her full caption, below:

As I have a moment to reflect. Peace and quiet. Just me, by myself. There are a few things I wanna get off my chest. I want to thank @monascottyoung @stefateaser & @msrocc68 for this opportunity and platform. It’s allowed me to be able to financially provide for myself and my son. Secondly, I have to thank everybody that encourages me and supports me and has grown with me over the past 5 seasons. Since Season 1 until now. There comes a time when we (adults), have to be honest with ourselves. A while ago. I arrived at a place where I realized continuing to come back (when I felt myself slipping emotionally/mentally) was doing me more harm than good. But after being told no to a clean release, and not being able to pursue other avenues in television; I simply returned to ensure my son was taken care of. At the top of this season, when I was told no to a release, I had a complete mental breakdown. I chose to intensive outpatient therapy and medication. But today, I’m in a place where I absolutely can not take any more. For any reason. I’m miserable. I have completely run out of steam. I have no more to give to this franchise. It’s sucked the life out of me. My depression. My anxiety. My sleep deprivation. My weight loss. Are at an all time high. And with a slightly teary stare, I am begging you. Humbly. Desperately. Please. Release me. I don’t know how else to drive it home. But I feel like I’ve run out of options. Just release me. Let me go. And let’s be thankful for 5 amazing seasons. But I need off this ride. For my sanity. For my son. For myself. I neeeeeeeeddddd to be released. #withlove❤️

Days after her public plea, it was reported that Slaughter filed a police report against her Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood enemy Princess Love after the two almost got into a physical altercation while filming.

According to TMZ, Slaughter alleged that Love threw a rock and a shoe at her during the brawl. The site reports that while Love admitted to hurling the rock, she insisted that Slaughter "started the fight."

Slaughter took to Instagram, recently, to show a photo of an injury she incurred as a result of the fight.

