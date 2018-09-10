Moniece Slaughter Wants Out Of Her 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' Contract: 'It's Sucked The Life Out Of Me'

Moniece Slaughter is begging to be released from her Love & Hip Hop contract, and she's taken to Instagram to plead with her fans to help her in making this happen.

The star of the Hollywood spin-off in the franchise took to Instagram to ask Mona Scott-Young and other noted producers of the reality series to release her from her contract.

In a lengthy caption below a photo with the words "#ReleaseMoniece #PassItOn," she explained that the show has sucked the life out of her and went on to express that shes miserable, depressed, and suffers from anxiety as a result of being on the show.

After thanking Scott-Young and other producers, she said she had a mental breakdown once learning she could not get out of her contract.

"At the top of this season, when I was told no to a release, I had a complete mental breakdown," she wrote. "I chose to intensive outpatient therapy and medication. But today, I'm in a place where I absolutely can not take any more. For any reason. I'm miserable. I have completely run out of steam. I have no more to give to this franchise. It's sucked the life out of me."

Read her full caption, below: