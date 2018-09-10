Moniece Slaughter Wants Out Of Her 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' Contract: 'It's Sucked The Life Out Of Me'

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Moniece Slaughter is begging to be released from her Love & Hip Hop contract, and she's taken to Instagram to plead with her fans to help her in making this happen.
The star of the Hollywood spin-off in the franchise took to Instagram to ask Mona Scott-Young and other noted producers of the reality series to release her from her contract.
In a lengthy caption below a photo with the words "#ReleaseMoniece #PassItOn," she explained that the show has sucked the life out of her and went on to express that shes miserable, depressed, and suffers from anxiety as a result of being on the show.
After thanking Scott-Young and other producers, she said she had a mental breakdown once learning she could not get out of her contract.
"At the top of this season, when I was told no to a release, I had a complete mental breakdown," she wrote. "I chose to intensive outpatient therapy and medication. But today, I'm in a place where I absolutely can not take any more. For any reason. I'm miserable. I have completely run out of steam. I have no more to give to this franchise. It's sucked the life out of me."
Read her full caption, below:
Days after her public plea, it was reported that Slaughter filed a police report against her Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood enemy Princess Love after the two almost got into a physical altercation while filming.
According to TMZ, Slaughter alleged that Love threw a rock and a shoe at her during the brawl. The site reports that while Love admitted to hurling the rock, she insisted that Slaughter "started the fight."
Slaughter took to Instagram, recently, to show a photo of an injury she incurred as a result of the fight.
