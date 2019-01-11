Steve Harvey Admits He Still Hasn’t Gotten Over Being Replaced By Kelly Clarkson On TV

In a recent interview, the host shared that he does not know whether or not his popular TV program will remain with NBC Universal when the currently airing season concludes, and it's reportedly all due to a forthcoming addition to the talk show circuit, Kelly Clarkson .

Steve Harvey is not too certain about the fate of his eponymous daytime talk show.

During an interview at Variety's Entertainment Summit at CES on Wednesday, he made the declaration.

"I thought I was [remaining with NBC Universal] until they made an announcement a couple weeks ago that they wanted to give Kelly Clarkson the owned and operated NBC Networks, and that's my slot," he told the publication. "I don't know if it sold — it's not selling like they thought."

It was announced in September 2018 that American Idol champ and The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson will be returning to the small screen in fall 2019 with her own daytime talk show.

While speaking on the forthcoming endeavor with Jimmy Fallon, Clarkson said that her show, simply titled The Kelly Clarkson Show, will air just before Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, on NBC, which currently stands as Harvey's time slot.

Harvey admitted in the interview that he would have preferred that the network personally inform him of the change rather than having him find out with everyone else, via the press.

"I thought it would've been nice of them to come to me — as being the only dude that's survived [in daytime TV] for them for seven years — and say, 'Steve, we're thinking about doing this,'" he said. "But no, they just made an announcement. So, when you do that, I gotta make announcements, too... You can't make announcements and don't expect to have to hear one yourself."

He ended by revealing, "So, I'm working. It'll be something real cute."

Take a look at the clip, below: