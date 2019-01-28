Confirmed? Jeannie Mai Of 'The Real' Breaks Her Silence On Her Relationship With Jeezy

Jeannie Mai of daytime talk show The Real recently sparked rumors that she is dating rapper Jeezy after she was pictured cozying up with him while on a couple's outing with Malika Haqq and her boyfriend, OT Genasis, and Trey Songz and his girlfriend, Lori Harvey. Shortly after fans took notice of the picture, Mai took to the morning program to shed some light on her relationship with the "Soul Survivor" rapper.

During the "Girl Chat" segment of The Real, Mai jokingly blasted her friend for putting her out there before confirming that she and Jeezy are, indeed, dating. She specified, however, that they have decided not to label their romance just yet. "You guys know that I'm multi-dating, right? And Jeezy and I hang out," she said. "He's very special to me. So, we don't have a label to define what it is we're doing. We're just having a good time together." Watch her admit to her budding romance with the rapper, below:

Below is the photo in question that got the conversation going regarding the two's then-alleged romance:

Jeannie Mai recently finalized her divorce from her now ex-husband, Freddy Harteis, after almost a decade of marriage. Do you see these two as the hottest new celebrity couple?

Written by Moriba Cummings