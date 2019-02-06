Kiyomi Leslie’s 911 Call Accuses Bow Wow Of Hitting Her ‘In Places He Said No One’s Gonna Believe’

While rumors about why the incident occurred have made their way online, new details about what went down during the dispute have also surfaced.

Over the weekend, Bow Wow and his estranged girlfriend Leslie Holden , aka Kiyomi Leslie , were involved in a domestic dispute that resulted in them both being arrested and taken into police custod y.

In a 911 dispatch call obtained by TMZ, Kiyomi Leslie accused Bow Wow of taking her phone multiple times and refusing to let her leave his apartment. "I been physically assaulted by my boyfriend, and I would like to make a report," Leslie cried. "He was hitting me in place hes said no one's gonna believe."

The budding reality star and aspiring musician refused medial assistance when asked by the operator, but she provided further details about the dispute. "The police already came out here, but they wouldn't let me leave out the bedroom," she explained."It was him and two of his other friends and they wouldn't let me out the bedroom. They took my phone from me because I called the police the first time and they took my phone from me."

Kiyomi Leslie's 911 call wasn't the only TMZ obtained. The online news site obtained a call made by the manager of Bow Wow's apartment building. The manager recounted another resident's complaint about a fight where a man was heard saying he would, "slap the f*ck out of this b*tch."

Bow Wow reportedly told police officials that Leslie "disrespected him" by hanging "all over another man's body" during a Super Bowl-related party. Once they made it back to his apartment, Bow Wow claimed his estranged girlfriend "grabbed a night stand lamp and threw it" at him.

Both Bow Wow and Kiyomi Leslie sustained visible injuries during the dispute and were arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery.