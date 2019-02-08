Bow Wow's Ex Kiyomi Leslie Blasts Women And Celebrities For Criticizing Her Amidst Domestic Violence Claims

Bow Wow and his now ex-girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie were recently involved in a reported case of domestic violence after police detained them both for mutually assaulting one another. Now, after the news of the allegations have become public, Kiyomi is speaking out and criticizing those who have been bashing her — specifically setting her targets on women.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kiyomi wrote a few words amid the allegations surrounding her and the rapper. "It's sick that most of the hate is coming from women who have daughters," she wrote. "When the truth comes all the way out, I want these 'celebrities' & females who backing this shenanigans to keep the same energy."

As previously reported during Super Bowl weekend, the cops were called to Bow Wow's residence after Kiyomi dialed 911 to report him for physically assaulting her. Amid the allegations, the former 106 & Park host's team released a statement claiming he was "wrongly arrested" after being assaulted by Kiyomi, whom they dubbed "an out of control intoxicated female." The police reported that the physical altercation between the two occurred after Bow Wow grew "upset" and "jealous" after seeing his girlfriend talking to another man.

Written by Moriba Cummings