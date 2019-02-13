Watch Nicole Ari Parker Flirt Hard With Hubby Boris Kodjoe On 'Lip Sync Battle'

She belts out an '80s classic for her musical challenge.

Published 2 days ago

The first part of Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe's stint on Paramount Network's Lip Sync Battle was met with lots of laughs, and part two is sure to be no exception.

In the upcoming episode of the couple's battle, the Empire actress will perform Taylor Dayne's "Tell It to My Heart," with a flirty twist, featuring her heartthrob husband.

In an even more fun spin on the game, the couple also plays "Liar Liar," where they challenge one another to guess which statements are true and which are lies.

First, take a look at Nicole's flirty serenade, below:

See her fully take on her husband in the lip-sync extravaganza this Thursday at 9/8c on Paramount Network.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Paramount Network)

