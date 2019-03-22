Did NeNe Leakes Just Suggest Her Husband Gregg’s Cancer Is ‘Payback’ For Him Cheating?

In a video posted to her YouTube channel, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star candidly shared that her husband Gregg 's disease may be "karma" for when he was previously unfaithful in their marriage.

NeNe Leakes is sharing a perspective on her husband's cancer diagnosis that is sure to rub some folks the wrong way.

Titled "NeNe Leakes: My Thoughts and Opinions...Ladies Night Comedy Tour," the video shows the reality star sharing her brutally honest thoughts on being her husband's caretaker and what she really thinks of him when he lashes out at her.

"There's a lot of things that go through your head," she said, speaking of taking care of Gregg while he fights cancer. "And people don't know that. I want to show some love to all the caretakers because what goes through your head is — I'm just saying this for real, please don't put this against me. I'm just saying this for real."

The veteran Housewife went on to explain that caretakers often look back on their relationships with the sick person they are caring for, and in that reflection, their thoughts can quickly go dark.

"You look at the person and think about, you know people love to say, 'Karma is a b***h,' and karma this and karma that," she continued. "Honest to God, I'm giving y'all the raw, raw, raw. You look at the person and be like, 'What is that?' No, that ain't right, right? But you're human."

Reflecting on her own experience of caring for Gregg, she related that "darkness" to rehashing feelings of betrayal from when he cheated on her, in the past.

"You look at the person and say, 'You did so many different things to me. Is this the payback?' You hope not. I'm talking about a caretaker, caretaker," she said. "'Maybe you're getting it back from that time you cheated on me.' You don't never [sic] know. You don't ever know. But as a caretaker, these are the thoughts that go through your head because the medication got them on a roller coaster ride, and they lash out on you. It's a lot. It's a lot."

As RHOA fans already know, Gregg, 63, has been battling stage 3 colon cancer since June 2018. Since his diagnosis, NeNe has publicly stated that the process has taken a toll on both his health — both physical and mental — and their marriage.

Take a look at the video where she makes the bold reflection, below: