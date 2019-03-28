‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Reunion Special Shows Just How Bad Things Are Between NeNe Leakes And Everybody Else

NeNe Leakes has been beefing with her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars and, it seems, everyone else in the known universe these days, so it should come as no surprise that the drama was turned up to 100 during the show’s reunion special. Well, now we have video of the highly anticipated television event, and it looks like things were worse than we previously thought.

The recently released trailer for the reunion special shows the series' O.G. going at it with just about each of her castmates — and even host Andy Cohen.

The clip shows Leakes in the hot seat, having heated exchanges with the likes of Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss and Tanya Sam — only newbie Shamari DeVoe and her occasional bestie Marlo Hampton seemed to be excused from her wrath.