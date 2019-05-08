Ayesha Curry Speaks Candidly About Her Insecurities Over Male Attention

Ayesha Curry is a gorgeous, successful woman with beautiful children and a husband who clearly adores her. But even she feels deeply insecure sometimes.

To the surprise of many, the cookbook author and entrepreneur recently revealed that she has some major insecurities when specifically comparing her life to that of her husband, NBA superstar Steph Curry.

During a recent appearance on Jada Pinkett-Smith's Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, Ayesha explained that watching groupies throw themselves at her husband sometimes made her feel invisible. While she said the forceful attention he gets bothers her at times, she has grown more concerned with the fact that she rarely receives the same thirst from other men that he receives from his female fans.

"I don't have any of that," she said. "I have zero male attention. And I begin to internalize that. Like, 'Is something wrong with me?' I'm like, 'That's not fair.' I don't want it. But it would be nice to know that someone's talking."

It’s rare to hear a celebrity keep it so real about feeling insecure in the limelight, and we applaud Ayesha for her honesty. All the attention — good and bad — can’t be easy to deal with.

Jada then went on to remind Ayesha that though it may not be as blatant, there are men who constantly swoon over her on the daily.

Check your mentions on social media, girl. You're definitely in many men's top three!

Take a look at the full interview, here.