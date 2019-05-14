Wendy Williams Reveals She’s Dating Again: 'I Am Rediscovering My Love Of Men'

Wendy Williams may have recently filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, but it seems like she’s not spending a lot of time dwelling over it.

During Tuesday morning's episode of her eponymous talk show, she candidly opened up about the "pleasant" divorce process, dating often, and living her new life as a New York City bachelorette — step aside Carrie Bradshaw!

After briefly addressing reports that she was dating her bodyguard after they were spotted sitting together this past weekend at New York City's L’Hommage Ball, she shockingly shared details about her divorce with her "co-hosts."

"I am working on my divorce, pleasantly, right now," she said. "It's hard to say, 'Give privacy,' because I don't give privacy when I'm doing the rest of the stories, so you do what you want. You always do."

The talk show maven then confidently declared, "I am a single woman running around New York."

After reveling in her audience's roaring applause for a couple of minutes, Williams said that though she and Hunter are living separate lives, they split their time with their son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

“You don’t just throw away 25 years rock, stock and barrel," she said. "We do have our son and he is away at college and he’s home right now. He’s home for college break. He sees me, he sees his dad. I go out a lot because I am a good time girl — I like to have fun.”

So, how's newly liberated Wendy living, today? According to her, "large" is the proper descriptor. In fact, not only is she living the ultimate single life, but she's even back on the market.

“I’m, right now, a young and pretty New York City girl," she continued. "I have the ultimate bachelorette pad high atop everything. I have a really, really good view and I’m really, really reclaiming my life. I don’t have a boyfriend, but I must admit I am rediscovering my love of men and, you know, transparency, and I do date and I date pretty often.”

Well, OK then, Wendy, live your best life!