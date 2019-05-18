Tyga Was Married To Tristan Thompson’s Ex

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
When they say it’s a small world, this rings very true for the Kardashian-Jenner family and their circle of friends.
Recently, we learned that Khloe Kardashian’s baby father, Tristan Thompson (28), and “Rack City” rapper Tyga (29) have something in common and that is the beautiful Jordan Craig.
According to TMZ, they found court records that show Tyga was married to Jordan in September 2010 and filed for divorce just a year later. What brought this research into play was when Tyga recently hit the heart button on one of Jordan’s pics.
Tristan who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers has a 2-year-old son with Jordan and recently spent time with his son taking him to a birthday party for Cali.
If you remember, Tyga was dating Kylie Jenner while he was dating Blac Chyna. Blac Chyna then started dating Rob Kardashian and had a baby, Dream. Blac Chyna also has a baby with Tyga named King.
Can you keep up? It’s a lot so stay tuned.
(Photo: Presley Ann/FilmMagic, Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group)
