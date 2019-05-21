Evelyn Lozada And Tami Roman Are Beefing Over A Rude Comment

Things are heating up between Basketball Wives co-stars Evelyn Lozada and Tami Roman.

As previously reported, the reality stars' latest feud started when Lozada took aim at an unnamed cast mate for commenting below one of her ex Carl Crawford's Instagram posts. After Roman came forward, revealing it was she who was simply showing her support for Megan Thee Stallion, who was the focus of Crawford's post, things between the ladies escalated, quickly.

Here's a brief background on the infamous post.

Crawford, a former baseball star, now serves as Megan's manager. Hence, his Instagram post was made to celebrate her new album release. Roman explained in her response to Lozada that she was simply showing love to her Houston sister.

After reading Roman's shade-heavy response, Lozada returned to her Instagram story to vent a bit more, taking deeper jabs at her nemesis.

"I'm 'toxic' but you got on national tv & fake cried to the world saying I told you I was the one that hit my ex husband to cover your a*s for your domestic violence comments?!" she wrote. "You avoided me because you didn't want me to expose all of the #FakeNews you put out into the universe for attention."

She went on accuse Roman of lying about having a miscarriage, faking a heart attack and having diabetes. Read it all, below: