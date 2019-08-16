Here's Your First Look At Michael B. Jordan's Netflix Superhero Series 'Raising Dion'

Netflix has unveiled the first look and release date for its upcoming sci-fi family drama series Raising Dion , produced by and starring Michael B. Jordan .

Raising Dion follows the story of a mother, Nicole Reese (Wainwright), who is raising her son, Dion (Young), after the death of her husband, Mark (Jordan). Things get unexpectedly complicated for the family of two when Dion starts to manifest superhero-like abilities. Knowing her son's powers, Nicole must keep their recent discovery under wraps with the help of her late husband's best friend, Pat (Ritter), to protect Dion from antagonists who seek to exploit him, all while trying to figure out where his abilities originated.

Get a first look at photos from the series, below: