Joe Budden’s Rumored Boo Shades Lil Fizz After Omarion Comment

Perhaps the biggest current storyline on this season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood has been all the talk about Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones.

Earlier this year, Moniece Slaughter claimed the two were in a relationship and went to Chicago together with their children in tow. This made both Apryl and Fizz mad as they clapped back at Moniece, accusing her of lying and sparking up something that wasn’t there.

Later, they would ultimately confirm they were together, so the focus began to shift to Fizz’ B2K cohort Omarion, who was formerly in a relationship with Jones and grew up with Fizz.

It caused Joe Budden to praise Maybach O for his restraint from not completely going crazy over the situation. But that prompted Fizz to clap back at the New Jersey rapper and podcast host, labeling him a “clout chaser.”