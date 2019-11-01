Eva Marcille Says There Is A ‘Crazy’ New Addition To The ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cast

"I knew from the start when I first met her that she was crazy," she said. "And she displays her craziness for everyone to confirm."

After telling TooFab that the explosive trailer for the upcoming season "doesn't even touch the tip of the iceberg," Marcille revealed that there is a "crazy" newcomer who wasted no time shaking things up among the group of women. While she refused to reveal the name of the woman in question, she did mention that she is a friend of a series regular and "kicks up so much dust."

Just ahead of Sunday's season 12 premiere of the Real Housewives of Atlanta , cast member Eva Marcille is spilling the tea on the drama that will unfold, and from the sounds of her words, it's about to be one for the books.

Elsewhere in the interview, the mother of two mentioned that there is another trouble starter within the series' core cast. In fact, she went as far as to label her a "snake" before stressing that the ladies were shocked when they eventually learned her identity.

"There's definitely a snake in the group, and a lot of this season you see us trying to figure out who the snake is," she said. "And it's like so unassuming and kind of catches you off guard. Literally no one expected it. At some point, you'll find out who it is, but you couldn't guess it."

So what did the culprit do that was so damaging?

"They just created so much discord between the girls, and different relationships and friendships were severely fractured from this snake," Marcille explained.

When asked to share how they finally identified this "snake," she said, "Unless the grass is cut low, the snakes won't show. You don't know who it is because there's so many people involved. Oh my gosh, it's crazy!"

Well, if the show needed a major pitch for this season, there it is!

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Sunday, November 3, on Bravo.