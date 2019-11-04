Samuel L. Jackson And Anthony Mackie Fight To Get Loans For Black Folk In ‘The Banker’ [TRAILER]

What if instead of Tony Stark and Steve Rogers traveling back in time to try and right some wrongs, it were Nick Fury and The Falcon? In the upcoming film The Banker, two of the African-American stars from The Avengers movie franchise, Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie, reunite to tell the story of two businessmen in the 1960s who fought to help others like them secure home loans, acquire property and pursue the American dream that had been denied them.

RELATED: The Real Lone Ranger Was Black, And Now There Is A Movie About Him

From Apple:

Based on a true story, “The Banker” centers on revolutionary businessmen Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson), who devise an audacious and risky plan to take on the racially oppressive establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans pursue the American dream. Along with Garrett’s wife, Eunice (Nia Long), they train a working class white man, Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult), to pose as the rich and privileged face of their burgeoning real estate and banking empire – while Garrett and Morris pose as a janitor and a chauffeur. Their success ultimately draws the attention of the federal government, which threatens everything the four have built.

Watch the trailer below and check out The Banker on Apple TV in January 2020.