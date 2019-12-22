Jodie Turner-Smith Speaks Out About Hate She Received For Being In An Interracial Marriage

Congratulations are in order for actress Jodie Turner-Smith and her husband, Joshua Jackson. The two lovebirds secretly tied the knot and are now expecting a baby, it is not clear how far along the soon-to-be mother is at this time.

UsWeekly broke the news on Friday, December 20, that the Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, and the Queen & Slim actress, 33, were officially married thanks to an unknown source.

The couple kept the relationship on the hush, but in August, they made it official when Turner-Smith posted a picture on Instagram with her new hubby with the caption, "Two people who only fancy each other a little bit."