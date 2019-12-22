Jodie Turner-Smith Speaks Out About Hate She Received For Being In An Interracial Marriage

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Congratulations are in order for actress Jodie Turner-Smith and her husband, Joshua Jackson. The two lovebirds secretly tied the knot and are now expecting a baby, it is not clear how far along the soon-to-be mother is at this time.
UsWeekly broke the news on Friday, December 20, that the Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, and the Queen & Slim actress, 33, were officially married thanks to an unknown source.
The couple kept the relationship on the hush, but in August, they made it official when Turner-Smith posted a picture on Instagram with her new hubby with the caption, "Two people who only fancy each other a little bit."
And last month, Jackson showed support for his lady as they walked hand-in-hand on the red carpet to the premiere of Turner-Smith’s film Queen & Slim in Los Angeles.
The couple each had a ring on their left finger. Turner-Smith’s finger wore a glimmering marquise diamond, and Jackson wore a three-brand brushed gold ring on his wedding finger.
While many congratulated the newlywed couple via social media, there were others that were slamming the actress because her husband is white.
According to Jodie, people slid in her direct messages to troll her about her interracial marriage which made her reach out to her Twitter followers to ask about “Bed Wench.”
The actress responded to the hate with, “Hey Siri, what is a “bed wench” and why are there bm in my dm’s calling me that?”
According to UrbanDictionary.com, “A bed wench or bed warmer was a slave woman whose job was to sleep in their slave master's bed, keeping it 'warm' so that when the slave-master was ready to have sex with them, they would be readily available.”
Let’s hope that Jodie and Joshua Jackson can look past these terse statements and enjoy their new life together.
(Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)
