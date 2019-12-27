Kylie Jenner Is Getting Slammed Over Her Christmas Gift For Daughter Stormi

The 22-year-old makeup and fashion mogul gifted the one-year-old with a double-diamond ring on an infinity band for the holidays. She uploaded the clip on her Instagram before quickly removing it, but the news outlet the Shade Room was able to capture the footage.

Kylie Jenner goes above and beyond for her only child, Stormi Webster , but some fans believe that Jenner has gone one step too far with her latest present.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 25, 2019 at 8:36pm PST

“Okay! Baby #Stormi got some ice this Christmas too 😩👀,” the caption read.

Fans had a slew of mixed emotions, criticizing, slamming and being envious of Jenner’s hefty price-tagged gift.

“Nah she to small that’s dangerous! 🙅🏽‍♂️,” said one social media user.

“She really got a one year old a diamond ring,” another comment said. “The Kardashian/Jenner clan really go out their way to buy stupid expensive gifts.”

“What exactly is she going to do with that!? 😩🤦🏽‍♀,” wrote another.

“I know people work for their money, but that money could have gone to putting food in someone’s body, paying for medical bills, or planting trees,” another user said.

In addition to the bling, Stormi was gifted a two-story baby mansion thanks to her billionaire mother and the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch, Kris Jenner.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Takes Stormi Webster On An Insane Snowboarding Trip

The toddler’s home was a lavish as it could be, sporting an 18-foot tree and replica of a Santa sleigh. The Cape Cod-style house had all of the upgrades: a kitchen, fireplace, baby doll nursery, and balcony, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.