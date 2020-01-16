'Lovecraft Country': Jordan Peele Explores Horror In Jim Crow South In HBO Series

Oscar winner Jordan Peele is returning to television for the HBO horror series Lovecraft Country. Peele, along with J.J. Abrams, will serve as executive producers on the highly anticipated series, which is set in the Jim Crow South.



HBO describes the one-hour drama as a “series based on the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff, follows Atticus Black as he joins his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father. What follows is a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.”



Lovecraft Country was originally a novel published in 2016 by Matt Ruff.



The series will star Jonathan Majors as Atticus Black. Majors received rave reviews for his performance in last year’s The Last Black Man in San Francisco. Yann Demange, who directed White Boy Rick (Majors appeared in that film as well), will direct. The show also includes Michael Kenneth Williams, Courtney B. Vance and Jurnee Smollett-Bell.

There is no trailer as of yet, but this show sounds like it is sure to be as talked about as HBO’s Watchmen, which also tackled the Jim Crow South.