Wendy Williams Apologizes After Outrage Over Mocking Joaquin Phoenix’s Cleft Lip

Wendy Williams is trying to make amends after commentary she made after the Golden Globes about Oscar-nominated actor Joaquin Phoenix. Many believed she mocked a scar he has above his lip.

During the January 7 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the controversial host listed the way she found the Joker star “oddly attractive,” saying “when he shaves off his mustache he’s got a hairline fracture. He’s got one of those — what do you call it — cleft lip, cleft palate.”

In an interview from last October, Phoenix told Vanity Fair that his scar is a “nonsurgical scar he was born with,” rather than a cleft lip corrected by surgery. Williams, after describing the actor’s lip feature, pulled on her lip, mimicking a cleft lip, which angered many viewers.

RELATED: Wendy Williams Wants To Finalize Her Divorce For Christmas

After a week of silence, Williams apologized to Canadian football player Adam Bighill who has a son born with a cleft lip and tweeted about his disgust for Williams’ comments.