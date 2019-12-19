Wendy Williams Wants To Finalize Her Divorce For Christmas

“I want something that no one can give me.”

Published 11 hours ago

Written by Alexis Reese

Wendy Williams threw plenty of shade while on her Thursday (Dec. 19) morning show, but it didn’t stop on her segment “Hot Topics.” While sitting down with Love & Hip Hop’s Stevie J, he gifted her with presents, but Williams wanted one more thing that would be the cherry on top. 

The reality television star came with many treats including a roast beef sandwich, a mink coat for her and her son, Kevin Jr., and diamonds. Stevie quieted the audience when he revealed the last thing Williams wanted for the festive season.

“I got one more thing that she asked me for, she asked me for the divorce,” he said.

Williams tried to shush Stevie, stating that their conversation was private, but he then proudly shook his head to remind the talk show host that this was indeed “Hot Topics.”

“I want something that no one can give me… a court and a pen,” the 55-year-old said.

Stevie then responded that he would gladly assist her. “I can help you out with that if you need me.”

Williams filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., after 22 years of marriage, when she discovered he fathered a child with his mistress, Sharina Hudson. Hunter Sr. was her former manager and the show producer of her daytime talk show.

Since the relationship news went public, Williams has gone on air to speak to her fans about her broken marriage and her newly single life. 

Watch the clip of Stevie J and Wendy Williams below:

(Photo: Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television)

