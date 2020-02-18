Watch 'Emperor' Shields Kill His Enslavers To Save His Son [TRAILER]

The new film Emperor is inspired by the legend of Shields “Emperor” Green, a descendant of African kings turned outlaw slave in the pre-Civil War South. Seeking freedom for his family, Emperor fights his way north, joining the daring raid on Harper’s Ferry and helping alter the course of American history.

If you enjoyed the scenes in Django Unchained when Jamie Foxx got to finally split the wigs of some evil slave holders, you’re long overdue for an on-screen fix of revenge on racists.

In the trailer, Shields has just seen his young son whipped and vows that it will be the first and last time. He leaves a trail of blood and bullets in his wake in his effort to free his family. From first glance, it has the feel of Aldis Hodge’s Noah in Underground on a rampage.

Produced by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Reginald Hudlin (The Black Godfather, Django Unchained), Emperor stars Dayo Okeniyi (Terminator Genisys, Shades of Blue), Naturi Naughton (Power), Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries), Mykelti Williamson (Fences), Oscar nominee James Cromwell (Babe, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), and Oscar nominee Bruce Dern (Nebraska , Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood).

Emperor is directed by Mark Amin (The Good Kill, Frida) from a script by Amin and Pat Charles (Black Lightning, Sons of Anarchy). Produced by Hudlin, Cami Winikoff and Amin.

Briarcliff Entertainment will release Emperor in theatres in the US on March 27, 2020