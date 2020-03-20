How Rapper Lecrae Helps The Homeless During Coronavirus Outbreak

Written by Alexis Reese

Another famous name is lending a helping hand during the growing coronavirus pandemic. Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Lecrae joined the Loved Beyond Walls non-profit based in Atlanta, to help assemble and distribute hand sanitizing stations for the homeless. The organization's mission is "to restore dignity to the homeless and poor by providing a voice, visibility, shelter, community, and grooming and support services to achieve self-sufficiency."

We planting major sinks around the city today @lecrae

.

This is not a game! I repeat, it is not a game!

.#lovebeyondwalls @lovebeyondwalls pic.twitter.com/ITT4WEyNJw — lovebeyondwalls (@LoveBeyondWalls) March 19, 2020

After having known the Love Beyond Walls executive director Terence Lester for years, the rapper reportedly reached out after the COVID-19 epidemic to brainstorm on how to serve affected communities with few resources. "When the pandemic hit, I thought, 'What is the homeless community doing about these warnings?" Lecrae told Atlanta's Channel 2, WSB-TV. By Thursday morning Lecrae and Lester were installing the portable sinks in Hurt Park in Atlanta's downtown area. Each hand-washing station holds five gallons of water and has a soap dispenser connected filled with soap.

Dmitry, was the first person to use the station yesterday to wash his hands.

.

He told us he hadn’t been able to wash his hands because he hadn’t had any water. This was his first response!

.#lovebeyondwalls @lovebeyondwalls pic.twitter.com/rGmsYTLpFV — lovebeyondwalls (@LoveBeyondWalls) March 19, 2020

Lecrae, who has called Atlanta home for the last several years wanted to give something back to the city that embraced both him and his gospel music. “It’s a major city and in a major city like this, it speaks very loud. The love is loud, appreciation is loud, but the problems are loud as well,” the 40-year-old told WSB. “The city has shown me so much love, so I wanted to be sure to show it back.” He later added how one’s voice can help change a community. “There are three ways to tap in when major issues arise in society. One is publicity - making your voice known and speaking out, whether it’s on social media or otherwise. Two is policies - making sure you’re informed and involved in laws that benefit us. Three is productivity- making sure you’re productive, and for some of us, right now, that means staying home.” For more information on the novel coronavirus pandemic, please visit cdc.gov.