FIRST LOOK: Todd Tucker Confronts Kandi Burruss In Their Counseling Session

On a recent episode of of Real Housewives Of Atlanta, Todd Tucker told his wife Kandi Burruss how unhappy he was in their marriage. He said in the six years they’ve been together, he has sacrificed who he was professionally to pursue their business goals as a couple.

In an upcoming episode, the two go to counseling and Todd tells Kandi she’s been failing him and their family.

“I think we’ve been so focused on success that we’ve become great business partners,” he says when the counselor asks how he is feeling. “We love each other to death, but we just haven’t had time to be happy together lately.”

Their counselor concludes that they don’t make enough time for each other, to be in the moment, and they both agree. Todd opens up about Kandi’s absence from home in pursuit of her acting career.

“She’s been gone. I get you have to go, stay out of town because you trying to do this acting thing, you trying, let’s get it, I got you. But when you come here, the little time that you do have, you book it with miscellaneous bullsh*t,” he says as Kandi begins to tear up. “Your friend’s little event, it may mean a lot to your friend, but right now, that’s not priority. And I’m here at the house so I see how it effects the kids. My son, he’s three years old, and he’ll come four in the morning and get in the bed and say ‘Where’s mommy?’”

Watch the clip below. The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo.