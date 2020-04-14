Watch Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Clash Over Mama Joyce

Martial issues have been playing out between Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Now, old drama has resurfaced in the form of Kandi Buruss’ mother Mama Joyce.



In an episode preview, Kandi and Todd are at their baby shower and Kandi brings up Todd not saying hello to Mama Joyce, saying, “I wish you wouldn’t have did that earlier. It was just like..”



“It wasn’t personal,” Todd retorted. “It wasn’t toward your mom or you. I just had a lot going on, I needed a moment.”



Kandi continued, “So you couldn’t come from the front of the restaurant to the back just to say, ‘hey’?”





Todd snapped back with, "You want to argue or you want to have a good time? It’s on you. Tell me which one you want to do.”



Watch the preview here.



Tension between Mama Joyce and Todd Tucker began before the two got married in April of 2014. She was against the marriage and was concerned that Todd was after Kandi’s money. In recent years, the two have reconciled but some drama never dies on reality shows.



The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo.