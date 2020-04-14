Tyra Banks Surprises High School Students During Zoom Class

Union High School students in New Jersey were in for a treat when supermodel Tyra Banks appeared in their virtual class on Zoom.

Award-winning educator Nicholas Ferroni invited the supermodel to join his class to give students a surprise during the difficult times many are facing amid the coronavirus pandemic, People reports.

In the clip, Banks tells the students she can offer two inspiring quotes from her mother that help her in tough times.

“Plan for the end as the beginning,” she told students. “Graduation is coming and all of that. What are the things that you can do today that you can start planning for the end. Think about the dream and the goal and work backwards from there.”

The 46-year-old also encouraged the New Jersey students to try and stay positive while in quarantine and remind themselves that it’ll be over soon.

“There have been times in life where I've been so depressed and sad and I just could not see past anything and my mother would tell me, ‘Look to the other side and imagine tomorrow or next week. This is not going to be pain. This is going to be a memory and it’s going to be a lesson,’” she told the students.

“So, when we think about COVID-19, this is not going to be forever. We’re going to find cures, we’re going to vaccinations...we’re going to get past this. Look to the other side.”

Watch the full clip of Tyra Banks’ surprise visit from People below.