Dr. Fauci Tells Will Smith Why African Americans Are Greatly Impacted By COVID-19

Will Smith and Dr. Anthony Fauci linked up online for a conversation about the coronavirus pandemic.
Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on the latest episode of Smith’s new Snapchat series, Will From Home, on Wednesday (April 22).
In addition to taking questions from kids, the two discussed the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the Black community.
During the video interview, Smith asked Fauci if “there’s a comprehension as to why” African Americans are disproportionately affected by the disease.
“It’s really terrible, because it’s just one of the failings of our society, that African Americans have a disproportionate prevalence in incidents of the very comorbid conditions that put you at a high risk,” Fauci told Smith.
Smith added that some of those conditions include hypertension, obesity, diabetes and asthma.
“If you get infected, you’re going to have a poor outcome,” Fauci continued. He explained that the pandemic is “a bright shining light on what disparities of health mean.”
During the show, Smith also had a number of teens join in the video chat to share their concerns. According to People, one girl asked if the pandemic and quarantine will last longer than many people are expecting.
“When we have a vaccine, and we have enough baseline immunity, this is something you are not going to worry about for the rest of your life,” Fauci answered. “It’s tough now, and it may be tough for another year, but this is something that will go away, I promise you.”
Episodes of Will From Home can be streamed on Snapchat.
For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
