Dr. Fauci Tells Will Smith Why African Americans Are Greatly Impacted By COVID-19

Will Smith and Dr. Anthony Fauci linked up online for a conversation about the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on the latest episode of Smith’s new Snapchat series, Will From Home, on Wednesday (April 22).

In addition to taking questions from kids, the two discussed the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the Black community.

During the video interview, Smith asked Fauci if “there’s a comprehension as to why” African Americans are disproportionately affected by the disease.

“It’s really terrible, because it’s just one of the failings of our society, that African Americans have a disproportionate prevalence in incidents of the very comorbid conditions that put you at a high risk,” Fauci told Smith.

Smith added that some of those conditions include hypertension, obesity, diabetes and asthma.