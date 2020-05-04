Porsha Williams Reveals The Real Reason Why Dennis McKinley Cheated

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley’s up and down relationship has played out the last couple seasons of Real Housewives of Atlanta. The biggest scandal was McKinley cheating on Williams. Now, Porsha reveals why.

On an after show segment of the reality series, Porsha said the couple had a break through when going to counseling, “I think going to counseling, everybody thinks of, ‘Oh, you broke up, you got to go to counseling to get back together. So, I think initially that’s what he thought.”



According to Porsha, Dennis soon realized counseling was serious emotional work and could be a benefit to their relationship.

Additionally, she also got some answers about his cheating.



“When he told he cheated because of postpartum depression, I took it and it rolled right off my back because, first of all, we still had sex and he was my biggest support system while I was going through it,” Porsha explained.

“I knew that wasn’t the whole reason of why he had stepped out… I think once we kept going to counseling, it came to, he did it because it was selfish and because that’s something he wanted to do.”



The current status of Dennis and Porsha’s relationship is not clear. However, that might be revealed on the virtual reunion of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which airs Sunday, May 10 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.