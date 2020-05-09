Ms. Juicy Posts Emotional Tribute To Miss Minnie On The Day Of Her Funeral

The death of Ashley "Miss Minnie" Ross in a car crash last month has hit her Little Women: Atlanta co-star Ms. Juicy hard. The reality star shared a short Instagram post immediately following the tragic news, expressing her shock, but has now posted a much longer message to her late co-star ahead of her funeral on May 9.

“Girl, you know I usually don’t do this but today it’s an exception… I can’t express the PAIN I’ve been feeling this last week but I know it’s no comparing to the PAIN you’ve been feeling here on Earth but that’s all over now for you,” she began.

She continued, “We all want to ask the questions WHY WHEN HOW FOR WHAT BUT WHY??? You see GOD makes NO mistakes. So I don’t ???? Him!! I TRUST, BELIEVE, HAVE FAITH, AND OBEY!! So on today your celebration of LIFE I will remember all the GOOD TIMES We shared All the Memories We made all the way up until our last conversation the day before this tragedy event…. (The SMILES)."

“Just like sisters We’ve had some bad days but more good than badd… I can’t remember Not one argument we’ve ever had outside of work where time and space didn’t mend it!" the post continued. "All the Trips the Conversations the Laughs the Crying to the Game Plan… The Show…. Life ….. and Our DALLAS COWBOYS…. It was hard but Girl you GOT IT!!! I LOVE and Miss You so much… I’ll remember the BIG SMILE that you had could brighten up any room. And your Shoe game was just NASTY!!!! Our Motto: WHAT’S UNDERSTOOD NO NEED TO EXPLAIN!!!! Now you take your place w/ No Worries No Pain No Sorrows just Rest easy

My Friend… Now GOD TRULY GOT YOU…”

See her heartbreaking post, below: