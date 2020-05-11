Kenya Moore Shows Surprise Marriage Proof During ‘RHOA’ Reunion For The ‘Haters’

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN @ HOME -- Episode 17060 -- Pictured in this screen grab: Kenya Moore -- (Photo by: Bravo)

The reality star has been accused of faking her marriage to Marc Daly.

The virtual reunion of Real Housewives of Atlanta aired last night and like the popular reality series it was full of drama. 

Through shade, elevated voices and virtual threats, host Andy Cohen went through all the highs and lows of season 12. 

During one surprising momen, the ladies, mainly NeNe Leakes, accused Kenya Moore of not actually being married to Marc Daly.

Kenya decided to show her marriage certificate on camera, saying, “You can see the bride and the groom, the date, the stamp. So there’s my marriage certificate to all the haters who care.”

See below:

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly wed in June 2017 and are parents to their one-year-old daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly. 

The ups and downs of their relationship was a major storyline during the season and they were reportedly in the process of getting a divorce but Kenya Moore said on last night’s reunion that she and her husband are in counseling.

(Photo by: Bravo) 

