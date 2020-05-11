Kenya Moore Shows Surprise Marriage Proof During ‘RHOA’ Reunion For The ‘Haters’

The virtual reunion of Real Housewives of Atlanta aired last night and like the popular reality series it was full of drama.

Through shade, elevated voices and virtual threats, host Andy Cohen went through all the highs and lows of season 12.

During one surprising momen, the ladies, mainly NeNe Leakes, accused Kenya Moore of not actually being married to Marc Daly.



Kenya decided to show her marriage certificate on camera, saying, “You can see the bride and the groom, the date, the stamp. So there’s my marriage certificate to all the haters who care.”



See below: