NeNe Leakes Says 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Is 'Messing Up' Her Mental Space

NeNe Leakes knows she is the queen bee of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta franchise but she is not sure if she can take anymore of the popular series. In an interview with The Breakfast Club, Leakes says the show is deeply affecting her on a personal level.



“It is messing up my mental space,” she told DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne da God on Tuesday, May 12. “The only way that I see myself coming back is if I’m treated the proper way. I feel like it’s very unfair and I feel production has a lot to do with that. Production sees what’s happening and they can easily say, ‘It ain’t fair.’”



Leakes continued, “It’s consistently attacking NeNe— it’s ridiculous, to me, at this point. If that’s all that we’re doing then why am I on the show?”



Leakes insists her castmates, with exception of Porsha Williams, are ganging up on her. So much so that she closed her laptop during part one of virtual reunion, which aired on May 10, after a back and forth exchange with Kenya Moore.



In part two of the virtual reunion, airing this Sunday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, Kandi Burress and Leakes appear to share a few unkind words. In a preview, Burress explodes at Leakes saying, “I’m embedded in your m**therf****ing brain, b**ch! And you gonna keep knowing me.”



Watch the NeNe Leakes interview with The Breakfast Club below. If you’re pressed for time, go to the 17:00 minute mark to see her discuss where she is in her “mental space” after the reunion.