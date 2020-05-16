Janet Jackson’s 3-Year-Old Son Is Living Large During Quarantine

Janet Jackson doesn’t usually let the public into her personal life, however, she’s giving her fans a glimpse into how she’s spending her days in quarantine with her young one.

Via Twitter, the superstar singer posted a photo of an indoor playhouse she and her 3-year-old son Eissa, who she shares with ex Wissam Al Mana, built.

“My baby and I built a lil’ island retreat #IslandLife,” she captioned the picture, which shows an elaborate house built out of painted cardboard. There’s also a make-shift sign on the front of the mini home made out of adhesive letters spelling out “E’s Island Life,” just in-case you didn’t know who the occupant was.