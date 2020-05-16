Janet Jackson’s 3-Year-Old Son Is Living Large During Quarantine

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Janet Jackson doesn’t usually let the public into her personal life, however, she’s giving her fans a glimpse into how she’s spending her days in quarantine with her young one.
Via Twitter, the superstar singer posted a photo of an indoor playhouse she and her 3-year-old son Eissa, who she shares with ex Wissam Al Mana, built.
“My baby and I built a lil’ island retreat #IslandLife,” she captioned the picture, which shows an elaborate house built out of painted cardboard. There’s also a make-shift sign on the front of the mini home made out of adhesive letters spelling out “E’s Island Life,” just in-case you didn’t know who the occupant was.
My baby and I built a lil’ island retreat #IslandLife 🥰🏠 pic.twitter.com/ig6sDpzLUa— Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) May 15, 2020
One Janet fan wrote, “Eissa little house is cute !!! You both did a great job!!”
Another person tweeted, “Adorable! just as he is. Take care of him. I wasn't blessed with kids, but I like to play with them. Make his life happy, full of laughter and joy!”
Today (May 16) is also Janet Jackson’s 54th birthday. Here is a list we compiled of some of her most iconic fashion looks.
Happy Birthday, Janet!
Photo: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
