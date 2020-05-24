Kandi Burruss Reveals The Real Reason NeNe Leakes Walked Off ‘RHOA’ Reunion Special And Threatened To Sue

Kandi Burruss is spilling some tea on the true reason why her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, NeNe Leakes, walked off part two of the virtual reunion last Sunday (May 17).

Burruss spoke with Too Fab to call out Leakes’ hasty exit off the reunion saying that although Leakes is claiming to reveal why she has chosen to not return to part three of the reunion, she really stepped out because of one particular incident.

RELATED: NeNe Leakes On Her ‘RHOA’ Future: ‘The Show Has Gotten Very Nasty’

However, Kandi addressed what NeNe failed to mention.

"The funny thing is she told everyone she left ‘cause we were ganging up on her, which was a lie," Kandi asserted. "We were no longer even talking about her or talking to her. The reason she got up and left was because Yovanna posted that she was about to come on the show."

A part of the “Snakegate” fiasco, Yovanna Momplaisir, claimed that she had audio recordings of Cynthia Bailey who allegedly was talking behind NeNe’s back.