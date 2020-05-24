Kandi Burruss Reveals The Real Reason NeNe Leakes Walked Off ‘RHOA’ Reunion Special And Threatened To Sue

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Kandi Burruss is spilling some tea on the true reason why her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, NeNe Leakes, walked off part two of the virtual reunion last Sunday (May 17).
Burruss spoke with Too Fab to call out Leakes’ hasty exit off the reunion saying that although Leakes is claiming to reveal why she has chosen to not return to part three of the reunion, she really stepped out because of one particular incident.
However, Kandi addressed what NeNe failed to mention.
"The funny thing is she told everyone she left ‘cause we were ganging up on her, which was a lie," Kandi asserted. "We were no longer even talking about her or talking to her. The reason she got up and left was because Yovanna posted that she was about to come on the show."
A part of the “Snakegate” fiasco, Yovanna Momplaisir, claimed that she had audio recordings of Cynthia Bailey who allegedly was talking behind NeNe’s back.
Now, Yovanna who is claiming that she was advised by NeNe to record Cynthia, is helping fans put the pieces together that could be the reason NeNe doesn’t want to be around Yovanna.
Yovanna is set to make an appearance during the reunion finale on Sunday (May 24) at 8/7C.
"NeNe had already expressed to production and everybody that she did not want this girl to be able to come on the reunion," continued Kandi. "And when she realized that Yovanna posted that she was about to come on there -- like when I tell you literally -- 2 to 5 minutes after Yovanna posted, NeNe got up and walked away."
Add if that is not enough tea to keep you full, according to Kenya Moore, NeNe was allegedly planning to sue Bravo and The RHOA production company.
“She was allegedly going to sue Bravo and Truly because she was talking about how she was having all these great meetings but then nothing happens after that. She was trying to allege that they were stopping her from getting other work,” Moore told The Jasmine Brand.
The RHOA HBIC uploaded a lengthy message on May 18 on her Instagram to defend her absence.
With more tea to dish, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 finale will be one fans will not want to miss.
