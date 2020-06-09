Janet Jackson Tweets Her Support For Black Lives Matter

“We are a nation with no geographic boundaries, bound together through our beliefs. We are like-minded individuals, sharing a common vision, pushing toward a world rid of color lines," the music icon wrote in her June 7 Twitter post.

Janet Jackson added her voice in support of Black Lives Matter in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd.

Jackson included a list of Black people killed by cops in the wave of police violence that has rocked the nation in recent years.

The R&B – pop star also marked Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday by joining the #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor hashtag. Three white Louisville, Ky. Police officers shot and killed Taylor, an EMT, in her home while serving a drug warrant at the wrong apartment.

