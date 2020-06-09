Janet Jackson Tweets Her Support For Black Lives Matter

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Janet Jackson added her voice in support of Black Lives Matter in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd.
“We are a nation with no geographic boundaries, bound together through our beliefs. We are like-minded individuals, sharing a common vision, pushing toward a world rid of color lines," the music icon wrote in her June 7 Twitter post.
Jackson included a list of Black people killed by cops in the wave of police violence that has rocked the nation in recent years.
RELATED: BET Calls For Action In George Floyd And Breonna Taylor Police Killings
The R&B – pop star also marked Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday by joining the #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor hashtag. Three white Louisville, Ky. Police officers shot and killed Taylor, an EMT, in her home while serving a drug warrant at the wrong apartment.
BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s death in police custody, other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.
Getty Images
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
COMMENTS