Janet Jackson Tweets Her Support For Black Lives Matter

The music icon calls for a ‘world rid of color lines.’

Published 23 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

Janet Jackson added her voice in support of Black Lives Matter in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd.

“We are a nation with no geographic boundaries, bound together through our beliefs. We are like-minded individuals, sharing a common vision, pushing toward a world rid of color lines," the music icon wrote in her June 7 Twitter post.

Jackson included a list of Black people killed by cops in the wave of police violence that has rocked the nation in recent years. 

The R&B – pop star also marked Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday by joining the #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor hashtag. Three white Louisville, Ky. Police officers shot and killed Taylor, an EMT, in her home while serving a drug warrant at the wrong apartment. 

 

