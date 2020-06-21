Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Capri’s First Birthday

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Vanessa Bryant celebrated her youngest daughter Capri’s first birthday almost five months after the tragic death of her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna.
In a heartwarming birthday tribute, the mother of four shared a photo on Instagram, posting a throwback photo of herself and Kobe cradling baby Capri.
“Happy 1st Birthday Capri! Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and BB love you SO much!!! God Bless you sweet princess,” Vanessa captioned in her post. “Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a. “Koko-Bean” named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant. We miss you SO much Gigi and Daddy.”
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Her 38th Birthday With Her Loving Daughters, Countless Flowers, And Even Colorful Piñatas
Kobe and Vanessa Bryant welcomed Capri on June 20, 2019.
Back in February, Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Fillmore-based Island Express Holding Corp. and Island Express Helicopter. Now it is being reported that the 38-year-old is seeking extensive damages.
PEOPLE reports the documents did not specify the exact amount but estimates the Bryant family lost "hundreds of millions" in future earnings due to Kobe's tragic death.
The documents reportedly state, "As a result of Kobe Bryant's and GB's deaths, Vanessa Bryant seeks economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudgment interest, punitive damages, and other relief as the Court deems just and proper.”
According to The Los Angeles Times on Feb. 24, the lawsuit alleges that pilot Ara Zobayan, who also died in the crash, failed “to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft” and was negligent.
Kobe, their daughter Gianna, along with seven other people, were killed on January 26 while taking a helicopter to the Mamba Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks.
(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
COMMENTS