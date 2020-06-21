Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Capri’s First Birthday

Vanessa Bryant celebrated her youngest daughter Capri’s first birthday almost five months after the tragic death of her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna.

In a heartwarming birthday tribute, the mother of four shared a photo on Instagram, posting a throwback photo of herself and Kobe cradling baby Capri.

“Happy 1st Birthday Capri! Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and BB love you SO much!!! God Bless you sweet princess,” Vanessa captioned in her post. “Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a. “Koko-Bean” named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant. We miss you SO much Gigi and Daddy.”

