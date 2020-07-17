Tyler Perry Gives Away 1,000 Gift Cards To Atlanta Residents

Tyler Perry is still giving back to his Atlanta community.

The media mogul’s latest gifting opportunity came in the form of 1,000 Kroger gift cards that he handed out with the help of officers at the Atlanta Police Department.

"This is about the community that I love, that I live in and work in. This is about good people who are in need of a hand up not a hand out,” Perry said. “This is about the good police officers who do their job well every day some of which are my personal friends.”

The Atlanta Police Department shared the gifting moments on their Instagram on July 16.

“You are looking at real moments of joy between APD & the community made possible by the generosity of Tyler Perry,” the police department captioned in the post.