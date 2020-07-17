Tyler Perry Gives Away 1,000 Gift Cards To Atlanta Residents

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Tyler Perry is still giving back to his Atlanta community.
The media mogul’s latest gifting opportunity came in the form of 1,000 Kroger gift cards that he handed out with the help of officers at the Atlanta Police Department.
"This is about the community that I love, that I live in and work in. This is about good people who are in need of a hand up not a hand out,” Perry said. “This is about the good police officers who do their job well every day some of which are my personal friends.”
The Atlanta Police Department shared the gifting moments on their Instagram on July 16.
“You are looking at real moments of joy between APD & the community made possible by the generosity of Tyler Perry,” the police department captioned in the post.
“Thank you to Tyler Perry for donating $50 Kroger gift cards to help us spread good will in the community,” APD continued. “We gave out the gift cards in Zone 3 (Southeast Atlanta) near the Dunbar Recreation Center & the former Wendy’s location on University Ave. We must work together to heal after protests & civil unrest.”
In June, Perry surprised Project U First, an Atlanta women’s non-profit organization, with a brand new cargo van that provides people experiencing homelessness with basic health and hygiene products.
In April, Perry was applauded for paying for grocery purchases for elderly shoppers at 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta and 29 Winn Dixie stores in his hometown of New Orleans.
(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage,)
