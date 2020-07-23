‘Empire’ Spinoff In The Works Starring Taraji P. Henson

A new version of Empire is reportedly in the works at Fox.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the network is once again teaming up with Taraji P. Henson for a yet-to-be-titled spin-off of the popular series. It is reportedly in development and is the first project to stem from a two-year, first look deal that Henson signed with Empire producers at 20th Century Fox TV.

Henson’s production company, TPH Entertainment, will produce the new show, which will follow what’s next for Cookie Lyon as she moves to Los Angeles.

Danny Strong, a co-creator of Empire, will co-write the new series with Yolanda Lawrence and Stacy Littlejohn. All three will serve as co-showrunners. Sanaa Hamri, known for the 2010 film Just Wright, is slated to direct it.

In announcing the new series, Henson issued a statement calling it a new opportunity to bring more of her work to television.

"I believe that normalizing stories around stigmatizing matters will make them more palatable for audiences to embrace," she said. "Art can change perception and I plan to develop projects that can help further the conversation. I also aim to help cultivate and establish new young talent and their stories because they are our future and deserve a voice and a platform to be heard. I’m so excited to have 20th, led by the talented Carolyn Cassidy, support me in this new endeavor!"

Empire aired for six seasons, from 2015 to 2020.