Naya Rivera Laid To Rest Two Weeks After Drowning

Naya Rivera has been peacefully laid to rest.

The Glee actress was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on Monday (July 24), according to her official death certificate.

RELATED: Heartbreaking Picture Of Naya Rivera's Mother Visiting Lake Where She Went Missing

Rivera was first reported missing on July 8 after she disappeared during a boating trip at Ventura County’s Lake Piru when she rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son Josey Dorsey.

After her boat was overdue for return following its three-hour rental, staff went out to Lake Piru to search for the boat. Finding it at the north side of the lake, a staff member found Josey wearing a life jacket sleeping alone on board with Rivera nowhere to be found.

RELATED: Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband Shares Heartbreaking Message About Her Death

An adult life jacket reportedly to be provided to Rivera was still on the boat.