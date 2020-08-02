Naya Rivera Laid To Rest Two Weeks After Drowning

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Naya Rivera has been peacefully laid to rest.
The Glee actress was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on Monday (July 24), according to her official death certificate.
RELATED: Heartbreaking Picture Of Naya Rivera's Mother Visiting Lake Where She Went Missing
Rivera was first reported missing on July 8 after she disappeared during a boating trip at Ventura County’s Lake Piru when she rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son Josey Dorsey.
After her boat was overdue for return following its three-hour rental, staff went out to Lake Piru to search for the boat. Finding it at the north side of the lake, a staff member found Josey wearing a life jacket sleeping alone on board with Rivera nowhere to be found.
RELATED: Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband Shares Heartbreaking Message About Her Death
An adult life jacket reportedly to be provided to Rivera was still on the boat.
Josey later told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming in the lake and that he got back on the pontoon boat but she did not.
Rivera’s body was recovered in Lake Piru on July 13, nearly a week after she was reported missing.
"Sister, There are no words to describe my love for you. Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable,” Naya Rivera’s sister, Nickayla Rivera wrote in an Instagram tribute. “We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself."
“My shmaya, I’ll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life,” she concluded in her post.
The Ventura County Medical Examiner announced Rivera’s cause of death as drowning and that the manner of her death was ruled an accident.
(Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)
TRENDING IN CELEBS
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
days
COMMENTS