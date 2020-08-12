‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Drama Reboot In The Works Thanks to Viral Video

THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR -- Season 2 -- Pictured: (back row l-r) Karyn Parsons as Hilary Banks, Joseph Marcell as Geoffrey, Janet Hubert as Vivian Banks, Alfonso Ribeiro as Carlton Banks (front row l-r) Tatyana Ali as Ashley Banks, James Avery as Philip Banks, Will Smith as William'Will' Smith -- Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

The viral ‘Bel-Air’ trailer created by Morgan Cooper went viral in 2019.

After the viral YouTube trailer Bel-Air released in 2019, it will now become a TV series as streaming platforms including HBO Max, Peacock and Netflix review the project. 

Will Smith has teamed up with the writer and director of the trailer Morgan Cooper to reimagine the NBC Comedy The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. 

Described as a dramatic take on the original series, Bel-Air (starring Jerry Madison Jr.) will focus deeper into “inherent conflicts, emotions and biases of what it means to be a Black man in America today,” The Hollywood Reporter reports. 

Original series producers Smith, Quincy Jones and Benny Medina, as well as creators Andy and Susan Borowitz, are set to return as executive producers. 

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran from 1990-1996 starring Will Smith alongside James Avery, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana M. Ali, Joseph Marcell and Janet Hubert-Whitten and Daphne Maxwell Reid. 

(Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

