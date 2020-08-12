‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Drama Reboot In The Works Thanks to Viral Video

After the viral YouTube trailer Bel-Air released in 2019, it will now become a TV series as streaming platforms including HBO Max, Peacock and Netflix review the project.

Will Smith has teamed up with the writer and director of the trailer Morgan Cooper to reimagine the NBC Comedy The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

RELATED: For The 29th Anniversary Of Fresh Prince, Will Smith Launches A 'Bel-Air Athletics' Clothing Collection

Described as a dramatic take on the original series, Bel-Air (starring Jerry Madison Jr.) will focus deeper into “inherent conflicts, emotions and biases of what it means to be a Black man in America today,” The Hollywood Reporter reports.